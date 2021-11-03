Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD
Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They completed their residency with Mt Carmel Med Center
Dr. Lechner works at
Dr. Lechner's Office Locations
Carolina Hand and Sports Medicine18 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 253-7521Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lechner recently performed surgery on my dominant hand. And way back in the early 90’s he removed a granuloma growing around the nerve in my left index finger. From the time I called for an appointment to the postoperative release visit I was treated with the utmost courtesy, professionalism and kindness. I cannot remember all the names of his staff and the surgery center staff but no one has treated me better. Ever. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
About Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1922117803
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Med Center
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lechner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lechner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lechner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lechner works at
Dr. Lechner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lechner speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.