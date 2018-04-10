Dr. Christopher Lecroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lecroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lecroy, MD
Dr. Christopher Lecroy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5149 N 9th Ave Ste 120, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 739-6569
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. LeCroy has been seeing me for 5 or 6 years for (4) dvts of my right leg, always have a pleasant experience speaking with him and his followups. would highly recommend him.
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821204983
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- UAB Hospital - Birmingham, AL
- University of Alabama Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
