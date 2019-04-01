Dr. Christopher Ledbetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledbetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ledbetter, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ledbetter, MD
Dr. Christopher Ledbetter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Dr. Ledbetter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ledbetter's Office Locations
-
1
Regional One Health Pharmacy East6555 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 515-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ledbetter?
I like and respect this doctor. He is kind, gentle, explains things well and is thorough. He offers all of the options for my condition. My only complaint is the wait time. His clinic bosses require that he see a patient every 10 minutes bo by 9:00 in the morning he is already behind. He spends time with each patient which his schedule does not allow. He does it anyway which causes everyone to have to wait an extended time to see him. Don't blame him, it is the fault of Regional-One Healthcare.
About Dr. Christopher Ledbetter, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730380304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledbetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledbetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledbetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledbetter works at
Dr. Ledbetter has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledbetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledbetter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledbetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledbetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledbetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.