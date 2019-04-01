Overview of Dr. Christopher Ledbetter, MD

Dr. Christopher Ledbetter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Ledbetter works at Regional One Health Pharmacy East in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.