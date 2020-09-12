Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
South Jersey Urology Consultant2950 College Dr Ste 2E, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 405-0025Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Dr lee. Amazing caring and thorough The entire support staff as well when husband went through his bladder cancer treatment
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
- 1013901693
- National Cancer Inst National Instutes of Health
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Columbia University
Dr. Lee speaks Japanese, Korean and Spanish.
