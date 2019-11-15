Overview of Dr. Christopher Lee, MD

Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Stetson Lee Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.