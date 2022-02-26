Dr. Christopher Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lee, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lee, DO
Dr. Christopher Lee, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health & Wellness615 E Oklahoma Ave Ste 203, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 242-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Between the doc himself, his nursing staff, and the girls up front they make you feel comfortable and calm your nerves. Never go in and they aren’t smiling and excited to see you!
About Dr. Christopher Lee, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548389240
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.