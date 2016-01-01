Dr. Christopher Leggett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Leggett, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Leggett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Leggett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Athens Heart Center2005 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 208-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leggett?
About Dr. Christopher Leggett, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811904014
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leggett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leggett works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leggett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leggett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.