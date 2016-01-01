Overview

Dr. Christopher Leggett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Leggett works at Athens Heart Center in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.