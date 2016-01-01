Dr. Christopher Leggio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Leggio, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christopher Leggio, DPM
Dr. Christopher Leggio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Leggio works at
Dr. Leggio's Office Locations
-
1
Christopher T Leggio Dpm4926 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-0260
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Leggio, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greater Texas Education Foundation/ Harris County Podiatric Surgery Residency
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of New Orelans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leggio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leggio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leggio works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leggio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leggio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.