Dr. Christopher Lenarz, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lenarz, MD
Dr. Christopher Lenarz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Lenarz's Office Locations
-
1
Excel Orthopedics1011 Bowles Ave Ste 400, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 821-4884Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
2
Excel Orthopedics17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 316, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (636) 778-3177
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had recent torn rotators cuff/ bicep tendonesis surgery with Dr. Lenarz. He set me up P.T. with Axes. Long story short my rehab Therapist was impressed by my recovery and he applauded Dr. Lenarz's technique along with his therapy routine! Excellent staff, hospitality. Could not expect any better!!! THANKS Dr. Lenarz!!!
About Dr. Christopher Lenarz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982808739
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Of Cleveland
- St Louis University
- Med Coll of WI
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenarz speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenarz.
