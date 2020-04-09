Overview of Dr. Christopher Lenarz, MD

Dr. Christopher Lenarz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Lenarz works at Excel Orthopedics in Fenton, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.