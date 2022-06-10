Dr. Christopher Lesar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lesar, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lesar, MD
Dr. Christopher Lesar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio (Toledo, Oh)|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Lesar works at
Dr. Lesar's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Institute of Chattanooga2358 Lifestyle Way Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 602-2750
-
2
Vascular Institute of Chattanooga - Cleveland Clinic4312 Holiday Inn Express Way NW Ste 105, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 602-2750
-
3
Vascular Institute of Chattanooga4622 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (423) 602-2750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlanger East Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lesar?
I have had swelling in my lower extremities and ankles now for 13 plus years! Seven years ago,I had several test.I was told it was my occupation! I went to see Dr.LeSar.He knew exactly what the problem was , ran the necessary test, then few weeks later he did my procedure! I can not say enough great things about Dr.LeSar and his staff! You are not just a number you are like family there! Not only are they friendly they are very knowledgeable! A five star rating is not enough! I will be recommending them over and over!
About Dr. Christopher Lesar, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285628917
Education & Certifications
- Eastern VA Med Sch|Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Medical College Of Ohio (Toledo, Oh)|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesar works at
Dr. Lesar has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.