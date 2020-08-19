Dr. Christopher Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Leung, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Leung, MD
Dr. Christopher Leung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung's Office Locations
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates51 MONTVALE AVE, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
2
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Christopher Leung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538257464
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
