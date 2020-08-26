See All Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (49)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Lichtenwalter works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  2. 2
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute
    250 W Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  3. 3
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Thomas Location
    6401 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  4. 4
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Queen Creek Location
    21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 134, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Tempe Location
    1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerotic Coronary Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Malformation Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Ischemic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Left Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275582132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenwalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lichtenwalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lichtenwalter has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtenwalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenwalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenwalter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenwalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenwalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.