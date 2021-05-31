Overview of Dr. Christopher Lin, MD

Dr. Christopher Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Redding, CA.



Dr. Lin works at Shasta Eye Medical Group in Redding, CA with other offices in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.