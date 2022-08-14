Dr. Christopher Lind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lind, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lind, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 1660, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 791-7255
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (949) 852-3400
Vanderbilt Medical Group1301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3739
- 4 1660 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 343-9714
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A very kind, knowledgeable doctor. He really helped me when I was at my sickest with a caring demeanor. I am so grateful for Dr Lind!
About Dr. Christopher Lind, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lind has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lind accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lind has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lind. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.