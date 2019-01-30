Dr. Christopher Lipari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lipari, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lipari, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine6800 NW 9th Blvd Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-0001
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-2229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine825 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 250-1492
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lipari is an amazing doctor. He is so compassionate and caring. He is definitely an expert in the field of Reproductive medicine.
About Dr. Christopher Lipari, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1164463592
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- St George',S University
- Adelphi University Honors College
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipari speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipari.
