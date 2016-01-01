Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD
Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Lisi works at
Dr. Lisi's Office Locations
-
1
ProHEALTH Care ENT2800 Marcus Ave # 207, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-3377
-
2
ProHEALTH Care ENT Smithtown994 W JERICHO TPKE, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 543-7770
- 3 1855 Richmond Ave Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lisi?
About Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1861767055
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisi works at
Dr. Lisi has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lisi speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lisi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.