Overview of Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD

Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Lisi works at Prohealth Care Associates in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.