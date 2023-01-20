Dr. Christopher Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UCLA Doheny and Stein Eye Institutes and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA200 Stein Plaza Driveway Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5000
Eyesthetica3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 401, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (213) 234-1000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Eyesthetica1513 S Grand Ave Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 234-1000Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I rarely if ever leave a review for anything, but felt compelled after having such a wonderful visit with Dr. Lo. From the moment he entered the room, I felt at ease and in the hands of a great surgeon. If any of my friends encounter issues with their eyes, I will not hesitate to recommend Dr. Lo.
About Dr. Christopher Lo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 4 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1952745473
Education & Certifications
- Asoprs-Oculoplastic Surg Inc
- New York University School of Medicine
- UCLA Doheny and Stein Eye Institutes
- Harvard College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lo speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
