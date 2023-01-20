See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Christopher Lo, MD

Ophthalmology
4 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Lo, MD

Dr. Christopher Lo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UCLA Doheny and Stein Eye Institutes and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Lo works at Atlantis Eyecare in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lo's Office Locations

    Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA
    200 Stein Plaza Driveway Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5000
    Eyesthetica
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 401, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 234-1000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Eyesthetica
    1513 S Grand Ave Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 234-1000
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm

  Huntington Hospital

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 20, 2023
    I rarely if ever leave a review for anything, but felt compelled after having such a wonderful visit with Dr. Lo. From the moment he entered the room, I felt at ease and in the hands of a great surgeon. If any of my friends encounter issues with their eyes, I will not hesitate to recommend Dr. Lo.
    Jared — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Lo, MD

    Ophthalmology
    4 years of experience
    English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    1952745473
    Education & Certifications

    Asoprs-Oculoplastic Surg Inc
    New York University School of Medicine
    UCLA Doheny and Stein Eye Institutes
    Harvard College
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lo has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lo speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

