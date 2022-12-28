Overview of Dr. Christopher Lohr, MD

Dr. Christopher Lohr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Lohr works at CANTON UROLOGY ASSOCIATES INC in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.