Dr. Christopher Lord, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Lord, MD

Dr. Christopher Lord, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Lord works at Mecklenburg Psychological Group in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lord's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mecklenburg Psychological Group
    1808 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 614-5524
    3.8
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr. Lord is the kindest doctor I’ve ever known. He is so accessible, he even answers his phone when you call! He’s smart about medications, tests for your blood levels to be sure it’s therapeutic, and not too high. He takes physical health into account with emotional issues. He protects my 35-year sobriety with appropriate meds and interest in my sleep, nutrition and emotional well-being. He is truly a holistic doctor. In my experience, he’s a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.
    Patti Bryan — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Lord, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558379396
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lord has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lord works at Mecklenburg Psychological Group in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lord’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lord.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

