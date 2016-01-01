Dr. Christopher Loughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Loughlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Westwood Ear Nose & Throat PC60 Westwood Ave Ste 104, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-5997
- 2 17 COMMONS DR, Litchfield, CT 06759 Directions (860) 567-2000
- 3 4 Corporate Dr Ste 392, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 574-5997
Waterbury Hospital64 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (860) 945-3350
- Waterbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University of Connecticut
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Loughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loughlin has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Nasal Polyp and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Loughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.