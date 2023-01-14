Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO
Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Raymond T. Hajjar D.o. and Christopher Lumley D.o. PC31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 280, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 208-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
June 29, 2022. Dr Lumley performed reconstructive surgery on the left side of my face the same day I had moh surgery to remove skin cancer lesion. I had a hole in my face the size of an egg. I was so frightened. and I’m still in ah how dr Lumley did what he did to perform his magic. I have minimal scarring, And he said he can fix that too which I have an appointment. Dr Lumley and his staff are outstanding.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Lumley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lumley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lumley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumley.
