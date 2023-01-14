See All Plastic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Bingham Farms, MI
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO

Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.

Dr. Lumley works at Detroit Plastic Surgery in Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lumley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond T. Hajjar D.o. and Christopher Lumley D.o. PC
    31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 280, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 208-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Black Eye
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Black Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2023
    June 29, 2022. Dr Lumley performed reconstructive surgery on the left side of my face the same day I had moh surgery to remove skin cancer lesion. I had a hole in my face the size of an egg. I was so frightened. and I’m still in ah how dr Lumley did what he did to perform his magic. I have minimal scarring, And he said he can fix that too which I have an appointment. Dr Lumley and his staff are outstanding.
    — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669678793
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lumley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lumley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lumley works at Detroit Plastic Surgery in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Lumley’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lumley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lumley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

