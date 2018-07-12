Dr. Christopher Lutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lutz, MD
Dr. Christopher Lutz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lutz works at
Dr. Lutz's Office Locations
-
1
Regenerative Sportscare Institute62 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (973) 765-6546
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lutz?
very professional absolutely no pain during procedure i totally trust his judgement
About Dr. Christopher Lutz, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902831647
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UMDNJ Kessler Institute For Rehabilitation
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutz works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.