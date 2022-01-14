Overview of Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD

Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Lykins works at Valley ENT, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.