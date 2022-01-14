See All Otolaryngologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD

Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Lykins works at Valley ENT, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lykins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Ent
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 684-1360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477540292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lykins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lykins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lykins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lykins works at Valley ENT, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lykins’s profile.

    Dr. Lykins has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lykins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lykins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lykins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lykins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lykins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

