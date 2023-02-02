Dr. Christopher Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lynch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Utica Park Clinic - Hillcrest South Gastroenterology8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 370, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 294-6840
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynch and his staff were wonderful at explaining everything and making you feel comfortable with a future colonoscopy.
About Dr. Christopher Lynch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447211990
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
