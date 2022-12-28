Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD
Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyons was very nice and informative.
About Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134371263
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hand Surgery Fellowship|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Wright State U Sch Med Affil Hosps
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
