Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (122)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD

Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Lyons works at Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Release Surgery Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Finger Amputation Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Styloidectomy Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Lyons was very nice and informative.
    — Dec 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134371263
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Hand Surgery Fellowship|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    • Wright State U Sch Med Affil Hosps
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyons works at Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lyons’s profile.

    Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

