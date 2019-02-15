Overview

Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Lyons works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.