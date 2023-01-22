Overview of Dr. Christopher Maender, MD

Dr. Christopher Maender, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Maender works at Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL in Springfield, IL with other offices in Lincoln, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.