Overview of Dr. Christopher Majka, MD

Dr. Christopher Majka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.



Dr. Majka works at Texas Eye Care in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.