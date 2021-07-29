Dr. Christopher Mancuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mancuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Mancuso, MD
Dr. Christopher Mancuso, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Mancuso's Office Locations
-
1
West Reading Office301 S 7th Ave Ste 3220, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 376-8671
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd.850 Knitting Mills Way, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-8671
-
3
Exeter Office4885 Demoss Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 370-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon and bedside manner. Patient over 20 years.
About Dr. Christopher Mancuso, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568464378
Education & Certifications
- Institute For Bone & Joint Disorders
- Temple University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
