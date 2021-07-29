Overview of Dr. Christopher Mancuso, MD

Dr. Christopher Mancuso, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Mancuso works at Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd. in West Reading, PA with other offices in Wyomissing, PA and Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.