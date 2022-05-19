Overview of Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD

Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Mandigo works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Spinal Cord Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.