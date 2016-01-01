Dr. Christopher Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mann, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany Ent.605 Pointe North Blvd, Albany, GA 31721 Directions (229) 435-7161
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical College of Georgia
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.