Dr. Christopher Manning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Manning, MD
Dr. Christopher Manning, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Manning works at
Dr. Manning's Office Locations
Eye Life Vision LLC1131 West St Ste 1, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-1461
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately my insurance does not cover Dr. Manning so I am unable to see him but I had interactions with Jane in the office. She could not have been more pleasant and helpful. She listened to my story and was genuinely concerned about my situation. All office staff should be this professional.
About Dr. Christopher Manning, MD
- English
- 1437124963
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
