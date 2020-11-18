See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southington, CT
Dr. Christopher Manning, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (47)
Map Pin Small Southington, CT
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Manning, MD

Dr. Christopher Manning, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Manning works at CHRISTOPHER K MANNING MD in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manning's Office Locations

    Eye Life Vision LLC
    1131 West St Ste 1, Southington, CT 06489 (860) 621-1461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Unfortunately my insurance does not cover Dr. Manning so I am unable to see him but I had interactions with Jane in the office. She could not have been more pleasant and helpful. She listened to my story and was genuinely concerned about my situation. All office staff should be this professional.
    Denise Naugatuck CT 11-17-2020 — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Manning, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437124963
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manning works at CHRISTOPHER K MANNING MD in Southington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Manning’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

