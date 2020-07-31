Overview of Dr. Christopher Manus, MD

Dr. Christopher Manus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Pawhuska Hospital, Sedan City Hospital and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. Manus works at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.