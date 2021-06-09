Dr. Christopher Marquart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Marquart, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Marquart, MD
Dr. Christopher Marquart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Dr. Marquart's Office Locations
Mercy Health Physician Partners Neurosurgical Specialists1675 Leahy St Ste 401, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (231) 672-4243
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Because he held me with my lower back nothing in the world with surgery is perfect but he makes me almost like myself again and he’s easy to talk too
- Indiana University Med Center
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
Dr. Marquart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquart has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marquart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquart.
