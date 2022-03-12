Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD
Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh's Office Locations
Upmc Hillman Cancer Center - Bethel Park2000 Oxford Dr Ste 500, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 831-1320
- 2 1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7700, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 831-1320
G I Specialists Inc1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 305, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh?
Listens carefully to patient and prescribes tests necessary to discover what the disease is that you may be dealing with. Then suggests care options.
About Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1780612044
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.