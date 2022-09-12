Overview of Dr. Christopher Martin, MD

Dr. Christopher Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences Washington Dc and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Salt Lake Orthopaedic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.