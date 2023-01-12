Overview of Dr. Christopher Marx, MD

Dr. Christopher Marx, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Marx works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.