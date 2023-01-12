Dr. Marx has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Marx, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Marx, MD
Dr. Christopher Marx, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Marx's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5335Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 487-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have seen him twice and both times i was shocked to have a doctor spend so much time explaining things. Not once did I feel rushed!
About Dr. Christopher Marx, MD
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin
- Carle Hosp
- University Of Illinois
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
