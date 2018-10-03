Dr. Christopher Mascio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mascio, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Mascio, MD
Dr. Christopher Mascio, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Congenital Cardiac Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Mascio's Office Locations
Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia Specialty Care Center1012 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (215) 590-2708
Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia Department of Anesthesia34 S Saint At Civic Ctr Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2708
Jewish Hospital201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 1200, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He performed coarctation surgery on my baby when she was 3 days old, everything went beautifully and he was kind.
About Dr. Christopher Mascio, MD
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1629023510
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola Univ Chicago
- Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mascio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mascio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mascio speaks Italian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.