Dr. Christopher Mattern, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Mattern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Mattern's Office Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6540
WESTMED Medical Group3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 848-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mattern has performed a rotator cuff repair and a a double hip replacement on me. Both were life changing . As an active person, I am glad to say that I am more fit and and stronger than ever as a result of the procedures. Dr Mattern is a superb surgeon and i highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588874861
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattern has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mattern speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattern.
