Overview of Dr. Christopher Mattern, MD

Dr. Christopher Mattern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Mattern works at WESTMED Medical Group in White Plains, NY with other offices in Purchase, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.