Dr. Christopher Mawn, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Mawn, MD
Dr. Christopher Mawn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.
Dr. Mawn works at
Dr. Mawn's Office Locations
Aspen Ridge Ent11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 435, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8410
Aspen Ridge ENT360 PEAK ONE DR, Frisco, CO 80443 Directions (970) 668-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 74 and have had five ENT Docs in my life. Dr. Mawn is the best I have had. He is highly qualified and is thorough in his examinations and treatment. I would recommend him to my family.
About Dr. Christopher Mawn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1487608246
Education & Certifications
- Natl Capitol Consortium
- Naval Hosp- Portsmouth
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Georgia
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Mawn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mawn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mawn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mawn works at
Dr. Mawn has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mawn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mawn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mawn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mawn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mawn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.