Dr. Christopher Mazoue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Mazoue, MD
Dr. Christopher Mazoue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Mazoue works at
Dr. Mazoue's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center2 Medical Park Rd Ste 104, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 296-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazoue is a phenomenal doctor and surgeon! I tore my rotator cuff, labrum, and bicep. The procedures he performed was called an around the world procedure, and he couldn’t have done a better job if he tried. This man has repaired my shoulder and it feels as if it was done by my creator! I’m completely serious with that statement and mean it with every fiber of my being. His clinical visits were spot on, he explained everything time and time again, and never left me wondering. He controlled my pain and truly cared about my rehab. I am a disabled veteran and this was my 48th surgery, and I can say without a doubt that it was the best and easiest surgery I’ve ever experienced. Was it hard, yes. Was it a long road to recovery, yes! But he was with me every step of the way, and for that I am truly grateful! Thanks Doc, words could never describe how grateful I am for what you’ve done for me.
About Dr. Christopher Mazoue, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazoue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazoue accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazoue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazoue has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazoue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazoue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazoue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazoue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazoue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.