Overview of Dr. Christopher Mazoue, MD

Dr. Christopher Mazoue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Mazoue works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.