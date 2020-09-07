Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher McCarthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher McCarthy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Locations
Palmetto Proactive Healthcare LLC1703 John B White SR Blvd Ste A, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 641-7229
Palmetto Proactive Healthcare - Greenville1120 N Pleasantburg Dr Ste 301, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 252-4808
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Likely the best doctor in South Carolina - probably even the best in the Southeast. I have nothing but awesome things to say. He's kind, patient, attentive, caring, compassionate, intelligent, and many, many other positive adjectives. Absolutely wonderful person. I do not see any other doctor. I trust this man with my life. I am so very grateful for everything he has done for me. He's saved my life more times than he knows! I thank God everyday for this man. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
About Dr. Christopher McCarthy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881612224
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Jacksonville University
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
