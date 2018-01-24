Overview of Dr. Christopher McCarty, MD

Dr. Christopher McCarty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine - Little Rock AR and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Mcleod Health Clarendon.



Dr. McCarty works at Trident Cardiology Associates in Ladson, SC with other offices in Walterboro, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.