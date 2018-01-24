Dr. Christopher McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McCarty, MD
Dr. Christopher McCarty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine - Little Rock AR and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Mcleod Health Clarendon.
Trident Cardiology Associates3601 Ladson Rd Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 560-5556
Trident Cardiology Associates302 Medical Park Dr Ste 212, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 560-5559
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
Doc Mccarty is the best. If you need a good caring cardiologist and staff in the lowcountry in SC, he is your man. I hate leaving him but I am moving to upstate. Thanks Doc McCarty and staff. Yall are the best.
About Dr. Christopher McCarty, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912916099
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine - Little Rock AR
