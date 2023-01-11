Overview of Dr. Chris McClellan, DO

Dr. Chris McClellan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA.



Dr. McClellan works at University Orthopedics Center in Altoona, PA with other offices in Du Bois, PA, Everett, PA and State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.