Overview

Dr. Christopher McClure III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and Three Rivers Hospital.



Dr. McClure III works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Clarksville in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.