Dr. Christopher McDevitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Wing, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Lake City and Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing.



Dr. McDevitt works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing in Red Wing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.