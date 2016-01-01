Dr. Christopher McDevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McDevitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher McDevitt, MD
Dr. Christopher McDevitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Wing, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Lake City and Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing.
Dr. McDevitt's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing701 Hewitt Blvd, Red Wing, MN 55066 Directions (651) 267-5000Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Lake City
- Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher McDevitt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.