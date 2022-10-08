Overview of Dr. Christopher McFadden, MD

Dr. Christopher McFadden, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. McFadden works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.