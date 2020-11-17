Dr. Christopher McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McGowan, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher McGowan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Raleigh Endoscopy Center-Cary1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 202, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 249-5087
Cary Gastroenterology Associates208 Village Walk Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 285-2801
Raleigh Endoscopy Center - Main2417 Atrium Dr Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 249-5246
Raleigh Endoscopy Center - North8300 Health Park Ste 210, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 249-5902
Cary Office115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 816-4948
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGowan and his staff are absolutely amazing! First of all, they are very responsive and supportive. Everyone I encountered was extremely informative. I did a lot of research prior to my procedure and I’m so glad I chose him and his practice.
About Dr. Christopher McGowan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGowan has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.