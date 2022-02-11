See All General Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Christopher McGreevy, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher McGreevy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School

Dr. McGreevy works at Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7020
    Jersey City Medical Center
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 915-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Tumor

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Feb 11, 2022
When i was diagnosed w/breast cancer Dr. McGreevy was first surgeon i met with. This compassion was astonishing. He spent so much time explaining everything, options and answering all my questions. I knew he was for me. Of course I did due diligence and met with two other surgeons. They were nothing compared to Dr. McGreevy. I can't sing his praises high enough! If you have to go through breast cancer you need to schedule with him.
    About Dr. Christopher McGreevy, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1942599550
    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher McGreevy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGreevy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGreevy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGreevy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGreevy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGreevy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGreevy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGreevy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

