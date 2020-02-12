Dr. Christopher McGrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McGrew, MD
Dr. Christopher McGrew, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with Mich State University
Tricore Reference Laboratories4808 McMahon Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 272-2900
University of New Mexico Ems Consortium1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. McGrew is excellent- he listens sympathetically, quickly and accurately diagnoses a problem and outlines a program to get back to activity asap. I would recommend him enthusiastically to anyone with a sports related injury !
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Mich State University
- LSU Shreveport
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. McGrew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrew.
